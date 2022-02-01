GECDSB is removing 'Rebels' team name from Riverside Secondary School

The Greater Essex County District School Board is removing 'Rebels' from the Riverside Secondary School mascot and team name.

The team name and the 'Captain Rebel' mascot will be discontinued, according to a statement on the GECDSB website.

“The GECDSB is committed to dismantling anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism and to creating safe, caring, and inclusive learning environments for all students,” said the statement. “In keeping with this commitment, the GECDSB is ethically and legally compelled to immediately and completely remove the team name, Rebels, from Riverside Secondary School (“RSS”) and to immediately discontinue the use of its mascot ‘Captain Rebel.’”

The statement goes on to say that the Rebel name and related symbols are connected with anti-Black and anti-Indigenous hate.

The board said it would like to express appreciation and gratitude to those who brought “this crucial human rights issue to our attention.”

School administration and board staff are developing a strategy to provide education and support for RSS students and staff. The board said they are also developing a process for the selection of a new and equitable name and brand for the school, in cooperation with the school community.

The east Windsor school is at 8465 Jerome St.