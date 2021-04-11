GECDSB looking for community representatives to help name new Windsor school

The Greater Essex County School Board is looking for two community members to sit on the School Naming Committee for a new Windsor school.

The board says it is seeking two “creative and open-minded” individuals to service as community representatives on the committee.

The new school will replace Eastwood and Parkview public schools in Windsor’s Forest Glade area.

The board says the committee will hold at least two online meetings to suggest at least two potential school names.

The committee’s selections will be represented to the Board of Trustees at a regular public meeting. The Board of Trustees will make the final decision.

The deadline to submit an application to the school principal will be Friday April 23, 2021. The application form is available on the GECDSB website.

The community has also been invited to offer their feedback on a name for the school with a brief school naming survey to help the committee with name suggestions.

Members of Parkview and Eastwood public schools along with those interested in public education are encouraged to participate.