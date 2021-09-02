GECDSB releases school reopening plan outlining what's allowed and prohibited

The Greater Essex County District School Board has released its School Reopening Plan for the 2021-22 school year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 25-page document has information for parents, guardians, students and the community to help them be prepared for the return to school this September.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has also released its “Return to School Guidelines” for the upcoming school year.

GECDSB director of education Erin Kelly says their goal is to work in the present and keep looking forward.

“Though the previous two school years have helped inform our thinking and planning we will not, unduly, dwell on the past,” says Kelly. “This new year will, I hope, be one of action rather than just reaction to a series of emergencies. We will rely on the knowledge our experience has provided but we will endeavor to keep students moving ahead in their learning.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE GECDSB PLAN:

Returning to School:

libraries and cafeterias reopen

lockers and cubbies can be used

music class with instruments and singing

gymnasiums and playground equipment available

Still prohibited:

field trips

assemblies

parental visits (unless emergency)

no community use of schools

extra-curricular activities

Pandemic protocols remain:

mandatory masks on buses & indoors

staff must wear medical mask and eye protection

daily COVID screening by parents (elementary) and students (secondary)

The board says the plan will be updated as required if changes are made or new information is available.

