GECDSB seeks feedback on budget

Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is looking for input on the budget development process from parents/guardians, students, staff and community members.

The board is asking for feedback through a survey, that is expected to help to guide budget development to ensure alignment with strategic priorities.

The GECDSB has developed a multi-year strategic plan to address student success and well-being which identifies three priority areas:

  • Creating Confident Learners
  • Engaging Communities
  • Demonstrating Ethical Stewardship

Here is a link to the strategic plan for further information.

The survey will be open until March 31, 2022 at 5 p.m.

12