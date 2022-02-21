GECDSB seeks feedback on budget
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is looking for input on the budget development process from parents/guardians, students, staff and community members.
The board is asking for feedback through a survey, that is expected to help to guide budget development to ensure alignment with strategic priorities.
The GECDSB has developed a multi-year strategic plan to address student success and well-being which identifies three priority areas:
- Creating Confident Learners
- Engaging Communities
- Demonstrating Ethical Stewardship
Here is a link to the strategic plan for further information.
The survey will be open until March 31, 2022 at 5 p.m.
