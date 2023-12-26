GECDSB seeks help naming new Tecumseh school

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for two “creative and open-minded” individuals to serve as community representatives on the School Naming Committee for the new K-8 school in Tecumseh.

The new public school will replace D.M. Eagle School.

The board says all applicants must be public school supporters. The GECDSB School Naming Policy, Regulation and Appendices are posted on the board website.

The committee will hold a minimum of two meetings to determine at least two possible names for the school, which will then be submitted to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

The deadline to submit an application to the school principal in personal or via email at A.V. Graham or D.M. Eagle public schools until mid-January 2024.

The new school is expected to cost over $22-million and will have a capacity for over 650 students. It is expected to open in mid-2024.