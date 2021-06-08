GECDSB to continue with virtual graduation ceremonies this year

There will be no outdoor graduation ceremonies this year for students with the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The GECDSB says since no more than five people are allowed to gather under the current provincial guidelines, and after consulting with the health unit, the board has determined in-person graduation ceremonies are “not possible” at this time.

“We all want students learning in school and traditional graduations ceremonies, but we must maintain all health and safety regulations to reduce the chances of even one person contracting COVID-19,” a message from the GECDSB states.

When announcing schools would not be reopening before the end of the academic year, Premier Doug Ford approved outdoor graduation ceremonies for all students this June.

Instead, GECDSB will continue its plans for online ceremonies for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students.

The board also recommends some sort of personal contact, which could mean scheduled visits for grads to pick up their diplomas and awards and have a photo taken.