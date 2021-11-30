GECDSB to develop anti-Black racism strategy
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Greater Essex County District School Board is embarking on a strategy to dismantle anti-Black racism.
The board’s anti-Black racism steering committee has hired a consultant to engage with students, staff and broader school communities.
Tana Turner consulting group will conduct a series of small group conversations and an online survey to gather information which will eventually become the basis for recommendations to the board.
According to the chair of the Black Council of Windsor-Essex, the goal is to protect the community and reveal truths about inherent racism at area schools.
The online survey is open until Dec. 17.
