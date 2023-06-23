GECDSB trustees approve $589,748,938 budget

A budget of $589,748,938 for the Greater Essex County District School Board has been approved for the upcoming school year with new investments toward special education and inclusion.

The GECDSB board of trustees approved the budget Thursday which includes an operating budget of $509,381,053 and a capital budget of $80,367,885. According to board officials, the operating budget reflects a deficit of $4,464,344 which will be resolved with the board’s accumulated surplus.

The budget will include new investments in special education including the addition of six GAINS (Giving Attention to Individual Needs) classrooms, four STEPS (Skills to Enhance Personal Success) classrooms and increases to the special education staffing complement of 70.5 positions.

The budget also includes continuing investments to help support student success and well-being equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives and the GECSDB anti-Black racism strategy. This includes Create Your Future counsellors, graduation coaches, human rights and system equity advisor, well-being teacher consultant and 2SLGBTQ+ social worker.

Other highlights include: