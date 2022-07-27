GECDSB virtual students have until Aug. 5 to decide if returning to classroom or not

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is planning for a return to in-person learning but is still offering a remote learning option for the 2022-2023 school year.

A news release from board officials said while they believe the classroom is the best place for their students to learn, the Ministry of Education announced school boards shall offer a remote learning option for families for the coming school year.

All elementary and secondary students have been enrolled for in-person learning for September 2022.

The Greater Essex County District School Board’s 2022-2023 Remote Learning Survey is now open. Eligible families received a link to the survey through email. It can also be accessed on our website: https://t.co/mzxU0txkyt. The survey will remain open until August 5th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/VmBYfX1Z2J

Those who were enrolled in virtual learning until the end of the 2021-2022 school year will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning.

These families can opt-out by completing the remote learning survey. A link to the survey has been shared to those eligible and is also available on the board’s website.

The survey will be open form July 27 to Aug. 5.