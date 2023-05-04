Geeks and Co. celebrate all things Star Wars in the name of charity
May the fourth traditionally marks Star Wars Day, and some London, Ont. area fanatics were not about to let it pass without expressing their love for the movie franchise.
The group Geeks and Company, known for its podcast The Geek Boutique, hosted a fundraising event at the London Brewing Cooperative.
All proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House through the Dads Club of London.
The event had charity raffles and a host of other activities, all Star Wars related.
Those taking part came dressed as their favourite Star Wars character.
The London Brewing Co-op even got in on the fun, producing a ceremonial honey lager for the occasion called May the Fourth Bee With You.
Geeks and Company member Geoff MacDonald said there’s something for everyone at the event.
“We are asking everybody to come out and celebrate Star Wars. Star Wars has been around for close to 50 years now, and it’s all of us. There’s a Star Wars for everybody, whether you like the original trilogy, whether you like the sequels, you like the prequels, there’s something for everybody,” said MacDonald. “We’re having raffles. We have a special beer that’s on tap, just for this event, for Star Wars day.”
