Gélinas 'honoured' as voters re-elect her for fifth straight term

France Gélinas is headed back to Queen's Park for a fifth consecutive term, easily winning Nickel Belt with more than half the vote.

Her landslide win in Nickel Belt, which spans from Foleyet to the French River, keeps the NDP's streak alive in a riding that has been orange for more than 50 years.

"Pretty happy," Gélinas said Thursday.

"It's a honour to be an MPP ... It is a job with a lot of responsibility and (it's) a job the people of Nickel Belt decide if you are the right person to do that job. Tonight they decided to put their confidence in me."

She said her fifth win was a "great honour" and she was humbled by the support.

"I realize how big it is and I am really thankful," she said.

Gélinas said the No. 1 issue she heard from constituents while campaigning was access to health care. She has been the NDP's health critic for the past 15 years and said if she were asked by the leader, she would like to continue in that role.