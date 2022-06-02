Gélinas 'honoured' as voters re-elect her for fifth straight term
France Gélinas is headed back to Queen's Park for a fifth consecutive term, easily winning Nickel Belt with more than half the vote.
Her landslide win in Nickel Belt, which spans from Foleyet to the French River, keeps the NDP's streak alive in a riding that has been orange for more than 50 years.
"Pretty happy," Gélinas said Thursday.
"It's a honour to be an MPP ... It is a job with a lot of responsibility and (it's) a job the people of Nickel Belt decide if you are the right person to do that job. Tonight they decided to put their confidence in me."
She said her fifth win was a "great honour" and she was humbled by the support.
"I realize how big it is and I am really thankful," she said.
Gélinas said the No. 1 issue she heard from constituents while campaigning was access to health care. She has been the NDP's health critic for the past 15 years and said if she were asked by the leader, she would like to continue in that role.
-
38th IWK Telethon dedicated to staff who persevere in pandemicViewers can expect heartfelt patient stories, generous donations, and plenty of entertainment during the 38th IWK Telethon for Children held in support of the region's biggest children's hospital.
-
Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: policeA man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.
-
Mother-daughter duo to race in Greater Moncton Dragon Boat FestivalJones Lake was a sea of humanity Friday as hundreds of high school students hit the water for the annual Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival.
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortagesA Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
-
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., areaA wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 centsAnother nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocationMore than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.