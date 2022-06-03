Gelinas not running for Ontario NDP leadership

Nickel Belt MPP-elect, France Gelinas, told CTV News in an interview Friday she’s not interested in contending for the party leadership.

This comes a day after NDP leader Andrea Horwath resigned following Thursday’s provincial election where the party lost nine seats.

The NDP will, however, retain its official opposition status.

"There are plenty of good candidates in the party that would be good leaders and are more than qualified," said Gelinas.

She said Ottawa Centre’s Joel Harden, an easy winner in his riding, is an example of some of the people who could run to fill the vacancy.

Gelinas was first elected in 2007 and has been the Ontario health critic since 2016. She will be serving the riding for a fifth term.