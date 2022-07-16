Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury

The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.

“40 years is a long time for an organization I think to run any event in this day and age and you know I’ve been the show chairman for 35 of those years and its always interesting to see how the show has progressed, how its grown and how people have participated,” says Ed Debick.

The event is northern Ontario’s largest gem, mineral, fossil, bead, rock craft and jewelery show.

“Last night everybody came here at 5 o’clock we had 200 people in line waiting to get in and I’ve never in 35 years have I ever seen more than 20 people at the show entrance at 5 o’clock and the parking was crazy but everyone was enthusiastic. In 2019 we had about 3,000. Based on what happened last night and the crowd that we have here this morning, I’m optimistic we may be push 4,000 people for the weekend,” adds Debicki.

Rod Burns has been attending the event for approximately 10 years and is happy to see it back after a two year break.

“Over the years I’ve found stones and that that I’ve been looking for. There’s all kinds of stuff silver smithing but if you’re looking for stones and that you can find it right now I’m looking for a ring but it’s a special ring that I’m looking for and as soon as I see it; it will catch my eye,” said Burns.

One of the things that is included in the price of admission is access to a gemologist. Whether you have inherited a family ring or found something at a yard sale and want to know what it is, Karen Fox can help identify exactly what you have.

“I had a woman come in and she thought that she had a blue aquamarine ring but when we tested it; it turned out that it was actually a blue topaz. The show is a great opportunity to have someone look at your pieces because other wise searching for someone who spends any significant time identifying gem stones it can be difficult. A jewelry store if there’s someone who’s good at it they’ll probably charge for it,” says Karen Fox, gemologist.

The show runs until 6pm Saturday night and again on Sunday from 10-5pm. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, $1 for children six to 12 and free for children five and under.