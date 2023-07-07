Gen Z still sees a stigma around hearing aids

It's been over 120 years since the first hearing aid was invented.

In that time companies that develop the devices have made leaps in both technology and aesthetics – but according to a recent survey of Canadians, stigma surrounding hearing aids is still high among young people.

Michèle Dostaler, the audiology team manager for Signia, a company that develops hearing aids, says they found a few large discrepancies between the opinions of Gen Z respondents (people aged 18-26) and ‘Boomers’ (those 59 and older) :

40% of Gen Z respondents think that wearing a hearing aid reduces people's chance to get a job – 14% of Boomers agreed

38% of Gen Z respondents think that wearing a hearing aid makes people look impaired or vulnerable – 15% of Boomers agreed

34% of Gen Z respondents think that wearing a hearing aid makes people look older than they are

Dostaler told CTV News she found some of the figures interesting – noting that issues with hearing have many factors that do not include aging.

"There is the perception that having hearing loss is associated with older age but these days we're seeing it more and more with younger generations wearing headphones or earbuds all the time," she said.

At Hearing First – an audiology clinic in Sault Ste. Marie – audiologist Carolyn Schneider said they see the negative perceptions that some have of hearing aids on a regular basis.

"A lot of people are afraid to come in because they're afraid 'Oh they're going to tell me I need a hearing aid, and (there's going to be) high pressure sales' that's not it at all. We're more medical professionals trying to inform people of their hearing loss, if they even have hearing loss."

Schneider said that it takes roughly seven years from the time a person notices problems with their hearing to the point that they consider hearing aids – she believes that number is shrinking.

Justin Lasook, 28, is on his way to becoming an audiologist and has used a hearing aid since the age of 17.

He said he believes it is the advancement in technology that has people starting to warm up to the idea of having a hearing aid at a younger age.

His device is rechargeable and has Bluetooth capabilities.

"They're not noticeable really at all,” said Lasook.

“A lot of people I meet don't realize that I have them in until I mention it. It is not something that I consider as something else, it's just something that I wear just like glasses or orthotics."

For Lasook, he said the decision came down to "getting serious about his health."

That's what Kim Scott of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association said is most important.

"You want to make sure that you're properly equipped to function at your top capacity whether you're young, old, or in your golden years,” said Scott.

“You deserve to live your life to your fullest potential."

Scott explained that hearing aids are not going to make it seem as if a person has no issues with hearing, but she said it can be very helpful.

Experts say though hearing won't get worse the longer a person avoids getting hearing aids, the adjustment can be more difficult.

Dostaler said her company is looking to change public perception of hearing aids, so people can live their lives to the fullest.

While some prefer to have a device that isn't noticeable, Scott compares that to the old stigma around eyeglasses and how some people avoided wearing their prescription because of the look.

Scott mentioned Elton John and how he didn't hide the thick frames of his glasses.

"I like Elton John's formula better," she said.