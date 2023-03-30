Gender-affirming healthcare debated in Lambton County

The hallway leading to the Plymptom-Wyoming town council chamber filled up early on Wednesday evening, mostly with members of the public passionate in their support, or their opposition, to a motion by Coun. John van Klaveren.

Mayor Gary Atkinson set the tone early in council meeting, "No heckling, no profanity or you'll be asked to leave."

The motion called on municipal council to voice opposition to Bill 42, titled the “Gender Affirming Health Care Advisory Committee Act.”

If passed, the private member's bill would result in a committee that would make recommendations designed to improve access to and coverage for gender affirming health care.

Once the motion was on the floor, van Klaveren spoke first, saying that he felt the issue was important to the community.

He offered no other argument for the motion, seemingly resigned to the fact it would not pass.

"My colleagues are to be commended for their professionalism and respect of this motion, regardless of their opinions," said van Klaveren.

Other councillors voiced their own concerns about Bill 42 but said it was an issue best left to the province.

Only Coun. Kristen Rodrigues openly supporting the bill. She also criticised the wording of the motion, which she said was more like an opinion piece.

Two members of the public were given an opportunity to address council — one supporting the motion, one opposing.

In the end, van Klaveren's motion fell 6-1. Afterward he offered praise to his fellow council members,

"You can tell by their character that they wanted to do this right. In their opinion, that's where they landed and I can respect where they're at."

The narratives against Bill 42 and where it will take the province, often focus on children. Those views were shared by van Klaveren supporters inside the council chamber.

Some were holding signs saying “no child is born in the wrong body,” “kids need puberty” and “18+ no fuss.”

Outside the town hall, Josh DeGroot expressed similar sentiments, "A lot of parents are concerned about things that this puts in front of children who deserve to be kids."

Marika Sylvain Groendyk spoke against the motion in council chambers. She said the narrative around the impacts on children has been growing across North American in recent months and worries about it being connected to Bill 42.

"We've seen people very irate and upset about the notion of children transitioning and I'm not sure how or why it started," she said.

Sylvain Groendyk is a former social worker who now does communications training focusing on trauma and crisis issues.

She sees value in the bill, adding, "The bill that we were talking about tonight [Wednesday] is specific about making a working group from folks that gender affirming care impacts. It makes perfect sense and is very common in the social services sector."

In the end, those on both sides of the evening's discussion were encouraged to make their opinions known to their Members of Provincial Parliament.