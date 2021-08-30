Gender parity expected in new Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative cabinet

Nova Scotia's premier-designate Tim Houston and his new cabinet will be sworn into office during a ceremony Tuesday in Halifax.

The Progressive Conservative leader has said he will be looking to reach gender parity when he names his cabinet of what's expected to be between 15 and 18 members.

The Tories surged to power in the Aug. 17 provincial election capturing 31 of the legislature's 55 seats.

The party's caucus comprises 16 returning members and 15 new ones.

Houston will be able to choose from among three veteran women members and six new women members in order to meet his parity goal.

The previous Liberal government under Iain Rankin had four women in its 17-member cabinet, including deputy premier Kelly Regan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.