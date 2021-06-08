Gender reveal gone wrong: $600 ticket given after explosive device causes wildfire in northern Alberta
Explosive devices emitting blue and pink clouds of smoke are playful ways for new couples to reveal their baby’s gender — until one individual started a fire in the Fort McMurray area.
Travis Fairweather, a wildlife information officer with Alberta Wildfire, told CTV News Edmonton the recent fire was caused during a gender reveal party.
“This wildfire grew to be 0.43 hectares in size, which is over half the size of a CFL football field,” said Fairweather.
There were a total of 10 firefighters and support staff called to fight the flames. The person responsible was fined $600 for the fire, Faireweather said.
“So far this season, this is the third unintentional wildfire started by an exploding target,” he said.
Seventy-six per cent of wildfires this year have been human-caused, and 88 per cent of all wildfires last year were human-caused, according to Alberta Wildlife.
Fairweather reminds Albertans the province requires written permission to use fireworks or exploding targets in the Forest Protection Area year-round.
People who see smoke or fire in a forest are asked to call 310-FIRE.