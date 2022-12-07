Gene Simmons hits Calgary to celebrate Minhas Brewery partnership, 'Moneybag Vodka'

More than 1,000 people lined up to see a rock 'n' roll legend in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Gene Simmons of Kiss fame signed autographs at Minhas Brewery.

Simmons thrilled fans of all ages by posing for photos and signing bottles of "Moneybag Vodka."

The vodka is Simmons' first foray into the spirits business.

"We were thrilled to partner with Gene Simmons. Sometimes, the stars align, and they absolutely did (here)," said Manjit Minhas, co-owner of Minhas Brewery.

"He was looking for somebody – a family-run business – to make his vodka and we were looking for a rock star to be partnered with."

The product is distilled and packaged by Minhas.

The bottle was designed by Simmons himself.

"He's the creative force behind the wonderful name, Moneybag Vodka, and the beautiful bottle that is in the shape of a moneybag,” Minhas said.

“And what's inside of it is our genius and our expertise.”

The first fans lined up three hours early on Wednesday, and many who met the 73-year-old say he is gracious and super friendly.

Simmons signed a painting of himself by Keating Portraits, which will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Kids Cancer Care.