General manager says LTC staff 99% vaccine protocol compliant

The general manager of the London Transit Commission (LTC) is “thrilled” with the level of compliance when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination policy.

After reporting a 99 per cent compliance rate on Tuesday, Kelly Paleczny said, “The health and safety of our employees and our riders has been a top priority throughout the pandemic.”

London Transit has approximately 650 employees, with about 350 drivers. Staff were given until Nov. 12 to offer proof of full vaccination or to have requested an accommodation.

According to Paleczny, 96 per cent of employees have provided proof of vaccination, the other three per cent have provided an approved request of accommodation or are off the job. As for those who did not comply with the policy, Paleczny says, “I can say it’s under 10 employees and that group of employees is currently off work and on unpaid leave.”

The LTC General Manager says the commission is keeping the lines of communication open with those employees.

“We direct them to information, to do their homework, see their doctor, have those consultations and make the choice that’s right for them. So, certainly we are continuing to work with that group of employees.”

The commission has been dealing with a shortage of drivers due to resignations, many related to the pandemic, but Paleczny says the workers on leave aren’t further complicating that issue and she adds that vaccine requirements hasn’t been an issue with new hires.

“It’s been a requirement for anybody we onboard and we’ve not seen any pushback from that as we continue to hire.”

CTV News did reach out to the union representing London transit drivers, Amalgamated Transit Union 741, but did not receive a response as of mid-day Tuesday.