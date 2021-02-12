General Motors Co. has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday. Airdrie RCMP looking for information about car full of bullet holes Airdrie RCMP are looking for information about a car in a ditch that ended up full of bullets. Lost skier 'extremely lucky' to survive -20 C temperatures in Squamish backcountry A skier who’d planned to spend a few hours in the Squamish backcountry on Thursday ended up overnighting in -20 C temperatures and doing jumping jacks to avoid freezing to death. Select city services in Sudbury set to reopen With the province announcing that a majority of its health units will return to the colour-coded framework of COVID-19 restrictions, officials in Sudbury are saying what it means for the nickel city.