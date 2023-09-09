General store closes its doors after 133 years

After serving the Huron Shores community for 133 years, the Little Rapids General Store is closed indefinitely.

Owners Merv and Kim Brooks took ownership in the fall of 1981 and are the longest tenured owners of the store.

The pair had initially tried to sell the 1890 community fixture just before the pandemic, taking it off the market shortly after.

In April they once again put the business and attached three bedroom residence up for sale, closing the store Sept. 8.

Merv primarily operated the business and said it was busier than usual after he started telling regulars about its final day.

"Right now it’s very overwhelming,” he said.

“Its humbling what's happening because everybody is saying thanks."

The couple didn't plan on owning the general store for more than three years when they initially purchased it during the tough economic times of the early 80s.

Merv was a bush plane pilot near Wawa, Ont. with work starting to slow down and Kim's parents lived in the area – however, upon learning the business, they stuck around, raising three daughters in the attached living quarters.

"The store came up for sale, it was hard getting jobs and we had very little money,” said Merv.

“It was a roof over our head and we said what the heck."

A community staple, the store was popular for many reasons, said Huron Shores Mayor Matthew Seabrook – adding but the biggest draw, was the man behind the counter.

"It all starts with Merv, I think being the owner, it’s always a great chat, great conversation,” Said Seabrook.

“Then it’s the specialty things, the shirts, the cheese, the meats.”

Michigander Rye Youat told CTV News that he has been coming to the store for years, as his family owns a camp nearby.

He said it has an atmosphere you don't get in the big box stores.

"It’s like you're stepping back in time. You just get a feeling that comes over you,” said Rye Youat.

“You just can't find places like these anymore these days."

Merv said upon hearing him explain that the Little Rapids General Store would be closing, "oh no" was often the first thing out of most customer's mouths.

Helen Ayers said the place has meant a lot to her over the years.

"My whole life I've always came to the General Store and I'm so sad," she said.

"It’s a loss for the community." added her husband, Neil.

Seabrook's family has had a farm down the road from the store since the store was in its infancy, he said that he "remembers coming here as a kid, with aunts, uncles, parents and grandparents. I even bring my daughter now."

Another local couple, Dave and Marlene Sales, told CTV News they hope this isn't the end of the store.

"It would be great if somebody else came and kept on the tradition," they said.

Brooks and his family aren't leaving the area but want more time with their kids and grandkids.

The pair said they will continue to operate Forestland Clothing & Gifts in Thessalon, an offshoot of the General Store.

The building is on the market for $129,000 and Brooks said they want the future buyer to continue running it in a similar fashion – adding that they will be a "local celebrity" just by putting pen to paper on the deal.

With the locks now on the 133 year old store, Merv left his customers with a familiar message.

"Thanks for shopping at the General Store."