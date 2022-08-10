'Generational affordability crisis': NDP call for cost of living relief

The Saskatchewan NDP has been butting heads with the provincial government over the timing of cost of living relief.

Members of the official opposition visited a goat farm outside Regina on Wednesday to make their point that Saskatchewan residents shouldn’t have to wait.

“It’s been nearly six months that we have been calling on this government to act on the generational affordability crisis,” said NDP MLA Aleana Young.

The NDP argue that the government is taking in windfall resource revenue while consumers pay the price.

“We’re calling on the government to suspend the fuel tax, that 15 cents a litre as other provinces have to provide relief for Saskatchewan people,” said NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon.

“We’re calling on the government to scrap the PST on restaurants and children’s clothing.”

According to an NDP survey, this is what other provinces have done so far.

Saskatchewan had previously issued a $100 SGI rebate. British Columbia followed the same route but offered a $110 rebate.

Alberta and Ontario paused their provincial fuel tax, while Newfoundland cut the price of gas by eight cents a litre.

PEI issued cheques of up to $150 per person as a relief measure.

The remaining provinces in Canada have yet to offer assistance to the general population.

In a written statement to CTV News, the province outlined that it is considering measures that will benefit all Saskatchewan people.

In the meantime, the Government of Saskatchewan said residents have enjoyed the lowest utility rates in Canada.