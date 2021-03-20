It’s a skill that has been passed down through the generations as Giesler Boats in Powassan continues a craft that started in the family approximately 94 years ago.

“My grandfather started the business roughly around 1927 was when it actually became an actual business,” said Gerry Giesler.



“He built his first boat because he liked to go fishing and his fishing buddy was out on an island on Lake Nipissing and so it was a nuisance for them to try and organize meeting at the landing.”

Since that first boat, business just kept coming in.

“When he launched that [first] boat at the tourism camp he used to launch from, one of the tourist there seen it, liked it, made him an offer he couldn’t refuse and he went back and started building another one,” he said.

Giesler goes on to explain that before that second boat was completely built, it was also purchased helping launch the now family business.

It’s a skill that has been passed down through the generations as Giesler Boats in Powassan continues a craft that started in the family approximately 94 years ago. March 20/21 (Alana PIckrell/CTV News Northern Ontario)

The company has moved three times over the years but have always kept its roots in Powassan.

While there have been some small changes over the years, construction has stayed solid.

“The actual building of the boats actually hasn’t changed, hardly changed, one iota,” said Giesler.

“Different glues, different varnishes, but other than that. we do more fibreglass now.”

“We still build them the same way, we’re actually still using the same frames that we used in 1926,” he adds.

Currently the family business is on its fourth generation with other staff hired externally, but for the family, the business brings back special memories.



In the recent years, Giesler Boats has increased their presence on social media and has seen an increase in business through the internet. March 20/21 (Alana Pickrell/CTV News Northern Ontario)

“Working with my grandfather,” said Matthew Giesler.

“Working with Gerry. Going fishing after work with him when I was a kid. Now working with my father. It’s just the comradery and everything is just a lot of fun.”

He goes on to say that he hopes his own son, who is 14-years-old, will take an interest in the craft one day.

“You just can’t beat the way a wooden boat rides,” he said.

In the recent years, Giesler Boats has increased their presence on social media and has seen an increase in business through the internet.

Already this year the company has orders for over 30 boats with several scheduled to come in for repairs.

“No signs of slowing down, not this year anyways,” said Giesler.



“This year we’ll probably build close to 40 new boats and we’ve got, already, over 40 boats to repair.”