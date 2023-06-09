Generous donation for rural southwestern Ont. hospital

A generous donation for a rural Ontario hospital will help improve service in the emergency department, among other things.

The Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation has received a memorial donation of $23,150 from an annual hockey tournament held in memory of Matt Huether.

The ‘Young Bucks’ hockey team plays in Seaforth and hosts an annual tournament in memory of their close friend who passed away in 2018.

According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, the donation will enhance the care provided in the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital with the purchase of a Slit Lamp to assess eye injuries and a Tornado to support the required level of cleaning and disinfection of medical equipment.