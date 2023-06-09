iHeartRadio

Generous donation for rural southwestern Ont. hospital


(L-R) Sheila Morton, Vice Chair Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation, Brad Vanbakel, Cooper Johnston, Dean Johnston, Mary Cardinal, Vice President, People and Chief Quality Executive, Michele Tyndall, Manager Inpatient Unit & Emergency Department, Kelly McDonald-Jarosz, Director Patient Care, Melissa Wilson Administrative Assistant, Ron Lavoie, Chair, Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation (Source: Submitted)

A generous donation for a rural Ontario hospital will help improve service in the emergency department, among other things.

The Seaforth Community Hospital Foundation has received a memorial donation of $23,150 from an annual hockey tournament held in memory of Matt Huether.

The ‘Young Bucks’ hockey team plays in Seaforth and hosts an annual tournament in memory of their close friend who passed away in 2018.

According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, the donation will enhance the care provided in the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital with the purchase of a Slit Lamp to assess eye injuries and a Tornado to support the required level of cleaning and disinfection of medical equipment. 

