Generous RVH patient donation for nurses

Jane Brown Jackson is paying it forward in a big way, again.

For the third year in a row, the local philanthropist has donated $25,000 to nurses and other care providers at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) during its celebration of National Nursing Week, which runs until Sunday.

"I'm so grateful for the nurses at RVH," said Brown Jackson. "It goes way back to the downtown RVH building and having my tonsils out at eight and having wonderful nurses there supporting me. Then in the last eight years since I've had my trach, I've been into emerge quite a few times with respiratory issues, and the nurses have been my superhero."

With the RVH Foundation kicking off its "Will You #AnswerTheCall?" campaign, Brown Jackson's donation of $25,000 will match the contributions of all new monthly donors for an entire year. The goal is to welcome 100 new monthly donors before May 31.

"I invite the community to donate to RVH and become a monthly donor in honour of the courageous work done by nurses each and every day," Brown Jackson said. "I want to show them my support and say thank you to those who have helped me."

The majority of expansions, medical equipment and technology are only possible through the support of community donations, and monthly donations are an important source of reliable, sustained funding, said Pamela Ross, RVH Foundation CEO.

"We are very grateful to Jane for standing behind nurses and for supporting patient care at RVH. It's never been more important," Ross said.

Sharon Ramagnano, Director of Operations Emergency, Critical Care, Trauma & Covid Clinics, agrees Brown Jackson's philanthropy has made a "significant difference" to patients and staff at RVH.

"Donations and gifts like Jane has provided have been able to help to infuse money into things like space and technology, which ultimately results in the quality of patient care and our families at RVH," Ramagnano said.

#AnswerTheCall donors are welcome to sign up by May 31.