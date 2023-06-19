Genesis Centre event offers tips for how to prepare for an emergency

Whether it be flooding, fires or something else, a free event held Saturday at the Genesis Centre focussed on how to be prepared when disaster strikes.

The emergency preparedness event connected Calgarians with first responders and resources to prepare their household for emergencies.

"We know people who are prepared are more resilient when a disaster happens," said Samantha Burdett, from Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

"So we want people to know what the risks are, we want them to know what to do during an emergency, what to do after an emergency and how they can get more information and stay informed."

Experts say getting to know your neighbours can also make a big difference in preparing and protecting the entire neighbourhood.