The Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary is the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in the city, Alberta Health Services announced Thursday. It features 10 vaccination stations and is capable of delivering 60 vaccination jabs an hour.

The site is one of two, along with eight participating pharmacies, offering eligible Calgarians vaccinations in the northeast quadrant of the city, which has been hard-hit by COVID-19.

“We recognize the local geographic area of northeast Calgary was one of the hardest hit communities during the second wave of the pandemic in our province,” said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services, in a release.

“The Government of Alberta continues to work collaboratively with local community partners and AHS to reduce transmission and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all communities,” Sawhney added. “This includes supporting eligible residents in northeast Calgary to get immunized close to home.”

The early rollout of the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine is being made available to eligible Albertans between 50 and 64, as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit individuals who are healthy and don’t have a severe chronic illness.

Appointments are being distributed by birth year, one year at a time, while supply lasts.

For one week, starting Friday, Genesis Centre will be open from 7 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. After March 19, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Other COVID-19 vaccines, (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) will be available after March 24.

Eligible Albertans can book an appointment by using the AHS’ online booking tool, available at www.ahs.ca/covidvaccine, or by calling Health Link at 811. There are no drop-ins.

Genesis is one of 24 AHS immunization sites in the Calgary Zone.