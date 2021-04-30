Genesis Centre vaccination clinic hours extended next week

The vaccination clinic at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary is extending its hours next week.

The province announced Friday that the Genesis Centre will administer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. between May 4 and May 10, allowing people observing Ramadan the opportunity to receive their vaccine after sundown.

Around 700 additional appointments will be added over the week at the Genesis Centre clinic to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine will have access to one.

“This is a great example of our government’s dedication to protecting all Albertans. Muslim Canadians advocated for this change, and I am pleased that our government is able to deliver protection to citizens in north Calgary," said Muhammad Yaseen, MLA for Calgary-North, in a release.

“We built our vaccination program to remain nimble and responsive to Albertans’ needs," said health minister Tyler Shandro. "I am pleased that we are able to continue offering vaccines at hours that will allow Albertans to access the vaccine at times that work for them during Ramadan. If you are eligible, please book your appointment as soon as possible to get protected as soon as possible.”

Eligible individuals can book online or by calling 811. There are translators available in 240 different languages for those who call 811 and prefer to speak in their first language.

More than 1.5 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Alberta.