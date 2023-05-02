'Gentle giant': Blonde retriever puppy looking for a new home

Skipper is an 11-month-old blonde retriever puppy who has been at the Sudbury SPCA shelter for about a week.

Described by Leah Earl, of the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre, as a "lovely, big, bouncy boy" that is a "gentle giant."

Skipper currently weighs about 100 pounds and could gain an additional 30 before he stops growing.

Earl said he previously lived in a home with a small dog and would do great in a home with another dog or older children.

While he hasn't been tested with cats, he would likely want to chase them, Earl said.

Skipper loves being outside and enjoys the outdoor pen at the shelter having previously lived on a farm.

He is very social and loves being with his person or handler as well as obedience training and playing fetch.

For more information about Skipper or any of the other animals available for adoption at the Lasalle Boulevard shelter located on the College Boreal campus, call (705) 566-9582.

The shelter is also open for walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.