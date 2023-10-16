Geoff Hastings becomes Senior Anchor, CTV News at 6
Geoff Hastings is the new senior anchor of CTV News at Six in Edmonton.
Geoff, previously anchor of the 5 p.m. broadcast since 2019, takes over the news station's flagship program after the departure of Erin Isfeld.
"I'm excited and honoured to have the opportunity to anchor CTV News at Six," Geoff said on Monday.
"To follow in the enormous footsteps of Erin Isfeld and others who have hosted the program in the past is a daunting task, and I'm eager to show Edmontonians what the fantastic group of journalists in the CTV News Edmonton newsroom continue to provide for our community."
Geoff's broadcasting career started at CTV News Edmonton in a behind-the-scenes role while he attended NAIT's Radio and Television program in 2006.
Soon after, he moved to Kamloops, B.C., to work at Radio NL, and then CFJC Television as a news and sports reporter and anchor.
In 2011, Geoff moved to Vancouver and spent several years at Global BC as a reporter and anchor, and contributor to CKNW Radio and Global National.
Watch Geoff's first broadcast as the new CTV News at Six senior anchor on air or online at 6 p.m.
