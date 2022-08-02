George Pirie prepares to open Timmins constituency office

Provincial Mines Minster and the Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins, George Pirie said his constituency office is on Waterloo Road in Timmins. He said it took some time to secure a location and renovate it

Pirie said two weeks ago, he hired a manager for the office, one who is bilingual and who is in the process of hiring others to help him.

While that's happening, Pirie is in Toronto, getting accustomed to his new role as an MPP

“It’s like drinking water out of a fire hose; you’ll get there one sip at a time, I guess, but there’s a lot of stuff you gotta learn," said Pirie.

In his role as the Mines Minster, Pirie said he recently met with the chiefs from Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations. He said both are proponents of building roads to the Ring of Fire mining development. He said progress is being made.

“We have new investment in the Ring of Fire and it’s good investment. This is an Australian private company with very, very deep pockets and are obviously committed to doing the things correctly to develop this project," said Pirie.

Pirie will be joining other MPPs at Queen's Park next Monday when the Ontario Legislature is scheduled to begin.