Georges Island in Halifax Harbour welcomes visitors back for the summer season

Georges Island, the only island fully within Halifax Harbour, opened to visitors Saturday for the 2022 season.

The island first opened to the public in 2020, but the pandemic slowed tourist traffic. This year, however, is expected to be different.

It takes about 10 minutes to get to the island from the Halifax waterfront. Once there, unique views of the city and close-ups of marine traffic are available from all angles.

Despite its proximity to both Halifax and Dartmouth, many from the area have never visited.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, you always see it from the land," says Dartmouth resident Robert Smith. "It’s more than I ever thought it was.”

There’s more because of what visitors can’t see. Guided tours go deep into the island where its history as a strategic military encampment is on full display.

Georges Island is one of the five sites that make up what's known as the Halifax Defence Complex.

“I think it’s just terrific,” says Bruce Terrian, visiting from Massachusetts with his wife Sindi. “The whole thing is just the right size and there’s so many things in there that are fascinating.”

The island also has a dark history.

“We also have a note about the Acadians who were imprisoned here on Georges Island during the deportation as well, so there’s lots to learn,” says Emily Sine, a project coordinator for Parks Canada.

There is already lots of demand to take a tour, despite the season just beginning.

“In 2021 we had 20,000 passengers take the tour and visit the attraction and so we expect north of that this year. It’s our second most popular attraction,” says Sean Buckland from Ambassatours.

The Harbour Hopper is the number one attraction, but Buckland says Georges Island has potential to grow in popularity.

“We look at Georges Island as the Alcatraz of Halifax and that it will become what Alcatraz is to San Francisco."

Georges Island is currently open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays with a shuttle boat leaving Halifax every 40 minutes.

Additional Friday runs start on July 8.