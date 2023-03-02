17-year-old suspect arrested after student stabbed at Georgetown high school

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a student was stabbed inside a high school classroom in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon.

Halton police said they were called to Georgetown District High School on Guelph Street for a stabbing.

A student allegedly assaulted another student with an edged weapon, police said. The suspect then fled the school on foot.

Halton paramedics said they transported a teenage patient to a trauma centre in serious condition. Police later said that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident prompted the school to be placed under lockdown for a short period. Three nearby schools were also briefly placed under hold and secure.

On Thursday evening, police announced that they had apprehended the 17-year-old suspect. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“We do believe this to be a targeted incident,” police tweeted before the arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.