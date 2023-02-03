Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre receives significant donation

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene is the recipient of a significant donation from the local German Canadian club.

German Canadian Club Gemuetlichtkeit 70 Georgian Bay is donating $57,487.43 to the cancer centre.

"The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre is extremely grateful to be a recipient of this very generous gift from the German Canadian Club," said Kathy Wolfer, GBCSC board of director chair.

"These funds will be used to continue our work in supporting individuals in our community who are living with cancer."

Club president Helmet Paddags said the decision to donate was based on the impact the centre has on the community.

"The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre provides a service that did not exist a few years ago," Paddags said.

"Thanks to centre founder Sandy Cornell, who had a vision to help people living with cancer, it became a reality. We hope that our contribution will help them continue their excellent work."

The GBCSC relies heavily on donations as it receives no regular funding from the government and says it's the largest donation received in recent years.

A cheque presentation takes place at GBCSC at 10 a.m. Monday.