The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland has just received a donation of $5 million.

The financial gift by Marco Mancini and the Marco Mancini Family Foundation is the largest single private donation ever made to the hospital.

“I would like to thank Marco Mancini for this incredible investment in our vision of exceptional care, for every person, every time”, said Gail Hunt, president and CEO, GBGH.

Mancini has been a part-time resident of Tiny Township for the past 20 years and plans to retire there in the future.

The money will help the hospital complete its ‘Adopt a Room” project and update its Electronic Medical Record System and renovate the cafe in the hospital’s lobby.

The work will take place over the next two years. Mancini is encouraging others to donate to the hospital as well.