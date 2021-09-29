Georgian Bay Honey Bee Festival features Our Lady Peace concert

The Township of Georgian Bay holds its 2nd annual Honey Bee Festival with help from an award-winning Canadian rock band.

Our Lady Peace performs the final act for the festival.

"The actual recording of the show on the side of a cliff outside of Honey Harbour, I can't think of anything more Canadian. We were essentially sitting in the midst of a Group of Seven painting. It is as beautiful a landscape as I've ever seen," said band member Duncan Coutts.

"We enjoyed it more than we could have imagined," he added.

The week-long festival, that focuses on honey bees and other pollinators. kicked off Saturday with a self-guided 5K Honey Bee Fun Run and continues with a blend of real-time and virtual events that include a marketplace and art walk.

The eastern shore of Georgian Bay is recognized as the world's largest freshwater archipelago. "It is a unique place in the world, well worth protecting," said Mayor Peter Koetsier.

All proceeds from ticket sales and VIP curated boxes go directly to the Georgian Bay Biosphere.

"We are part of the Unesco-recognized biosphere, and one of their goals is to protect the natural environment around us, including all the pollinators that we have," the mayor noted.

Coutts, who lives in Toronto, said Honey Harbour is "close to his heart."

"I, personally, have seen many honey bees up there. I've come into contact with a bear, a rattle snack," Coutts said. "The human footprint is something that we need to be very careful of up there."

The pre-recorded acoustic concert airs virtually Saturday at 7 p.m.

Complete details about the event and online concert are available here.