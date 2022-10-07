Georgian Bay hospitals raise funds for mental health

The Power of Giving hybrid gala is now a step closer to helping Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) build its acute mental health program.

Through donations in-person at Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene and online through the foundation's YouTube channel, the gala raised $385,000.

GBGH's Foundation Impact Fund's inspiration for the event focused on mental health awareness and advocacy.

The gala's program included award-winning humanitarian, bestselling author and physician Dr. Samantha Nutt.

Nutt spoke to the audience about her experience caring for patients with mental illness in a small community.

"In those really critical moments, when what you really need is support, some therapy, a diagnosis, maybe some medication, maybe a brief or extended hospitalization, every layer that gets added, every distance that gets built into the challenge of accessing that care, puts that person's life at risk," said Nutt.

Power of Giving guests learned about the proposed acute mental health program for GBGH through a powerful video featuring the foundation's executive director, Nicole Kraftscik, who shared her own struggle with mental illness.

"People are getting lost in this system, and people are suffering," shared Kraftscik. "And, whether it's your neighbour, your grandmother, your father, or brother or sister, mental health does not discriminate. I know what care can look like when it's all in one building, and I want that for my hospital…for your hospital…for GBGH."

Collectively, through donations made during the event, business sponsorship, ticket sales, and an online auction, more than $385,000 was raised for the Foundation's Impact Fund.