Georgian Bay's rotary clubs join together to walk to end polio
Four hundred red ponchos are there for the asking at the Collingwood South Georgian Bay Rotary Club walk to eradicate polio.
In the 37 years Rotary has been working towards inoculating people against polio on a global scale, local rotary chapters are working at getting people out to support their endeavours.
On World Polio Day, the Collingwood, Collingwood South Georgian Bay and Wasaga Beach rotary clubs will meet in the parking lot behind Northwinds Brewery and walk along First Street, accepting donations along the way.
“We have 25 walkers signed up – but people can just show up – and they do,” said Sue Bragg, president of Collingwood South Georgian Bay Rotary Club, Monday afternoon.
The club has a goal of raising $5,000 for polio vaccinations.
Still, Bragg says Collingwood South Georgian Bay has alreadybegun collecting funds through a charitable auction in Sudbury at the end of September.
“With our other club efforts, we’re raised $1,500 to $1,600 over the course of the year,” said Bragg.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.