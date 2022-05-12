Georgian Bay students and OPP face off in hockey for a good cause
Some police officers and high school students in Georgian Bay Township faced off in a dry version of Canada's game Thursday, all to send an important message and raise funds for a good cause.
Officers from the OPP's Southern Georgian Bay Detachment faced off against students from Georgian Bay District Secondary School's Equity and Inclusion Club for their inaugural ball hockey game.
The game was a fundraiser for the progress pride flag crosswalk that is being painted on the school's grounds. Once complete, it will be the first school in Simcoe County to have a crosswalk of its kind.
Thursday's game was sending a message as part of the You Can Play Project, an initiative that works to ensure everyone, including LGBTQ+ athletes, is included in sports.
The hockey game with first responders was one of many fundraising activities held Thursday by the high school as part of its fundraising for the new crosswalk.
