Georgian College Auto Show returns for 3-day family fun event

The Georgian College Auto Show is back after a three-year hiatus to highlight what's new and exciting in the automotive industry, with fun activities for the whole family.

This year's three-day student-organized event's theme is Revive the Drive, marking the 35th year for the Barrie campus auto show, attracting thousands of visitors from across the province.

"It's a no-pressure sales environment with more than 15 different manufacturers with some vehicles that consumers may not have seen before, and they get a chance to check these vehicles out with no pressure, no sales pressure from students who are keen to learn more about the vehicles themselves," said Georgian auto student Harrison Reid.

The event features show-favourite Pfaff autocross track, plus interactive activities, including driving simulators, laser tag, a silent auction, food vendors and a kid zone.

It runs Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barrie campus.

General admission is $10, with family of four passes $30.

Admission is free for those ages 12 and under.

Complete information on the event is available online.