Georgian College commemorates achievement and diversity at convocation

Nearly one thousand college students took a step toward their future on stage at Sadlon Arena in Barrie on Monday as they received their diplomas.

"It's just wonderful to see the diversity of programming and also the diversity of our student body as they cross the stage. Roughly 55 per cent of our alumni base live and work in Simcoe County, which is wonderful," said Kevin Weaver, Georgian College president.

"So, these are graduates that are going out into the workforce get we need them to help make the world a better place," he added.

An Eagle Feather was included at Monday's convocation ceremony for the first time.

Officials with the college said this is just one of the ways to further their work toward Truth and Reconciliation."We've been adding elements to the ceremony to respect our Indigenous communities. I think it's really important that we, particularly as a learning institution, we're taking studies to learn and unlearn, and for our Indigenous graduates to be able to walk across the stage and see that feather in its beautiful display is very meaningful," said Weaver.

The graduation ceremonies will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with nearly 4,000 students from seven Georgian College campuses graduating from over 130 programs.