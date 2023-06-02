Georgian College kicks off Pride month with celebrations at all campuses

Georgian College is celebrating Pride month with flag raisings and crosswalk paintings at all its campuses.

Ceremonies took place this week at locations that include Barrie, Owen Sound and Orillia.

The college also has campuses in Midland, Bracebridge, Orangeville and Collingwood.

Georgian College is also hosting several events throughout the month.

In Barrie, the Georgian College Students' Association (GCSA) holds a button-making workshop outside the library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 6.

On June 14, the GCSA hosts a movie night featuring Love, Simon in the Alumni Hall from 6 to 9 p.m.

A rainbow cookies and face painting event happens in the GCSA lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 20.

In Orillia, GCSA is also putting on a button-making workshop in the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5.

A positive affirmation session takes place in the cafeteria from 12-2 p.m. on June 15, followed by a colouring activity again in the cafeteria from 1-3 p.m. on June 20.

Events happening at the college's other locations are found on the Georgian College website.