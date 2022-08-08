Georgian College launches free program to boost hospitality and tourism employment

Georgian College is introducing a new micro-credential program to address the labour shortages experienced in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Called the UpSkill Tourism program, the college said it will help support the employment skills gap and training challenges specific to today’s hotel, resort and restaurant industries in the Muskoka, Simcoe, Dufferin, Grey and Bruce regions.

“After consultation with employer and community partners, the UpSkill Tourism program was developed as an innovative and responsive solution to the challenges in the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Sara Tuck, manager of continuing education and corporate training at Georgian.

“We’re excited to offer micro-credentials that provide professional development for frontline workers as well as support business owners, managers and supervisors.”

Tier One, called the UpSkill Tourism micro-credential Frontline Service, will launch in September and explores the skills and concepts required for frontline workers in the evolving industry.

Participants can enroll in modules relevant to them and will receive digital badges upon completion.

Eligible students can be employed or unemployed or from an underrepresented group such as persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, visible minorities, women, youth and newcomers seeking employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

The second offering, Tier Two, UpSkill Tourism micro-credential managers and aspiring leaders, will launch in January 2023. Tuition costs are free for eligible participants and employers for a limited time.