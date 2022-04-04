Georgian College launching new graduate certificates this fall

Georgian College is launching four new one-year graduate certificates at its Barrie Campus this upcoming school year, which the school says will help students fast track their careers.

Students who have a degree or diploma can now submit applications for the new certificates in Business Management, Marketing Management, Mental Health-Interprofessional Practice, and Supply Chain Management - Global, which will begin in September.

In a release, Georgian's Associate Vice President, Maher Ghalayini, says the programs will have a built-in work placement or real-world applied learning opportunities, "providing graduated with the career-focused skillsets employers are looking for."

"We're continuing to offer programs that help students gain specialized knowledge and skills to give them an edge on the competition to either move up in their current field or perhaps tap into a new career," said Ghalayini.

"Graduate certificates are a more targeted, cost-effective and fast-track solution and a great alternative to a master's degree," he concluded.

Aside from the Supply Chain Management - Global certificate, the school says the additional three certificates will be offered both full-time and part-time options, allowing students to work full-time while studying.

For more information, click here.