Georgian College retires COVID-19 protocols for fall semester

Students heading to Georgian College this fall can leave the mask behind if they choose and are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.

The college retired its COVID-19 safety protocols following the winter semester, allowing students to return to campus and to a more normal school year.

In a statement to CTV News, a Georgian spokesperson noted, "We currently do not have plans to reinstate this policy for the start of the fall semester. As we have throughout the pandemic, Georgian will continue to monitor the situation in our communities and will follow the advice and direction from public health and government authorities."

This as some other Ontario universities announce the continuance of their COVID-19 policies.

The University of Western in London, Ont. said Monday that staff and students would be required to have at least one booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and wear masks if returning to campus.

Students return to the classroom on Sept. 6. for the fall term.