Georgian College sticks with online learning to start winter term

Omicron has put the kibosh on Georgian College's plans to welcome a record 9,300 students to its campuses for the winter term, beginning Jan. 10.

The highly transmissible variant has prompted the school to stick with the model used for the fall term, with about 70 percent of learning done virtually.

Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes explains the 30 per cent of in-person learning is for things like labs and clinical activity.

West-Moynes says the school has learned it's an approach that works.

"What we know is that our faculty and staff can do quality, remote, hybrid lab experience for students. We also know that many of our students prefer to be in person. But if it's not safe, we won't be bringing students back on campus."

Georgian College will update students on Jan. 14 on how they plan to tackle the weeks ahead.

West-Moynes says the college will keep an eye on indicators like hospital admissions to determine when it's safe to welcome more people back on campus.

She underlines that there are safety measures in place for those learning in person, including masking and proof of double vaccination against COVID-19.

West-Moynes says it would be fair to expect third doses to become a requirement to learn and work on campus, though it's not clear if the change will be made during the winter term.