Georgian College students and Barrie HomeShare have teamed up for an evening of cooking and fun.

HomeFeast is a virtual event designed to connect students and adults 55 and older during a time of isolation.

Participants can sign up online to cook together and learn something about technology from the students.

Anyone not interested in cooking can simply sit back and enjoy the interactive entertainment provided by local comedic performer Andrea Murray.

Before the pandemic, HomeShare matched adults 55 and older who had a spare room in their home with students who needed affordable living. The organization has since had to pivot its focus on the community.

To participate, order a ready-to-go meal kit for $20 by March 17. Meals can be picked up or delivered within Barrie. A portion of the proceeds supports students facing food insecurity.

The virtual HomeFeast event takes place on Thurs. March 25 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.