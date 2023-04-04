Georgian College students put creativity to the test in Napoleon contest

Some Georgian College students were putting their learned skills to the test Tuesday night with thousands of dollars on the line.

Napoleon, one of the region's largest employers, organized a design competition with students from the school's Bachelor of Interior Design program.

The students were tasked with designing a gas stove heater with sustainability at its core.

"Projects like this give them the opportunity to express themselves in a very creative way and differentiate themselves from other people that are looking for the same jobs that they are," says Andrea Vorstermans-Zado, a member of the college's Faculty of Interior Design.

On Tuesday, students presented their concepts to a college faculty and Napoleon executives judging panel.

"It's really, really amazing, especially as a student here at Georgian, just to be able to put this money back into funding our education and just any assist in financial support is amazing," says Sarah Chisholm, one of the winners.

The three victorious students, who participated in the competition on top of their regular coursework, were chasing $4000 in scholarships.