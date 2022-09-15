Georgian College students watch history unfold with Queen's passing

As the world watches Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, it begs the question of what the youngest minds are thinking.

At Georgian College, students taking part in a second-year politics class pay close attention as history unfolds in real-time.

"It's kind of a confusing time, like figuring out everything that's going to happen," said student Madison Gale. "I think it's really sad to see the Queen's death. She's been around for so long upholding tradition."

Gale is one of several students in the class wondering how Queen Elizabeth II's successor, King Charles III, will live up to her time on the throne.

"Thinking about this possibly being the last time we'll see a Queen in our lifetime, it's kind of sad," Gale added. "Just because I feel like she means so much for, not just females, but for everyone to see a woman in power."

Professor Daniel Travers has been tasked with taking the students through a real-time history lesson, beginning the semester with one of the most impactful events in recent commonwealth history.

"There's an awful lot to talk about students with and for them to understand, you know, what is the real impact on Canada," said Travers.

On Thursday, the class met for its second time this semester, with the monarchy at the forefront of discussion.

"Part of it is listening to the students about their feelings," Travers said. "Also, really explaining the role that the head of state has within a democracy and how and what the commonwealth actually means."

There's no doubt that the monarchy's prominence has waned through generations, from the time Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the crown to her death.

"It means a lot to my grandmother. If not for her, it wouldn't mean much to me," said student Sean Melbourne. "Just because of how long the Queen was around, it's going to take a while for people to think of the King in the same regard."

In his class, Travers said he looks to emphasize the role of the head of state and how it impacts Canada beyond a ceremonial role.

He added that it would be difficult to predict how we would view the monarchy in the years to follow.