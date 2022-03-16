Georgian College supporting students, staff impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Georgian College is trying to ease some of the burdens placed on current and former Ukrainian and Russian students and staff impacted by what's going on overseas.

More than 40 Ukrainian and Russian students are enrolled at the college this semester. These past few weeks have been difficult for them.

"Some of them have had their financial security cut off," said Kelly Watson, Georgian College International Centre's director of global engagement.

"It really impacts all their basic living needs, so we're making sure there are supports for food, housing assistance, and we have emergency bursaries as well.

"We've let the students know that they'll be accommodated academically if they need that."

Tetiana Iermak works as a recruiting officer at Georgian College. She moved to Canada from Ukraine six years ago, while her entire family stayed behind.

"It's painful; it's stressful. Sometimes, I feel helpless," Iermak said.

"Everyone lives in the city that borders Russia and was under attack from the first day of the invasion."

Her husband Artem is a Georgian College graduate and said he lost his grandmother two weeks ago as the invading Russians moved in.

"I believe Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the free world will get the victory," Artem said.

Communities all over the province, including Bradford, Innisfil and Barrie, have rallied for their loved ones in Ukraine.

Like many others, Artem is calling for an end to the deadly Russian invasion of his homeland.

"When Russians shell civilians, kids, kindergartens – it's a genocide, it's a war crime," Artem said.

The college said it's been home to more than 160 Ukrainian and Russian graduates in the past 10 years.

Along with making more financial assistance options available to students, Georgian College has announced Ukrainian and Russian students will have two more months to pay tuition for the upcoming summer semester, extending the deadline from April to June.

Get in touch

Are you in Ukraine? Do you have family in Ukraine? Are you or your family affected? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.